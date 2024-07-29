5 White Sox players that contenders must try and acquire right now
Michael Kopech is someone that a smart team could work with
Michael Kopech's time with the Chicago White Sox needs to come to an end. From Tommy John, to sitting out the 2020 season, to a plethora of other things that led to his downfall as a player, he hasn't reached the potential that he had early in his career.
Kopech isn't a starter anymore either which is a concern based on his career trajectory. He isn't even that good of a reliever anymore (he was elite in that role in 2021) but all of the struggles have come on this tremendously terrible White Sox team.
A contender won't have to pay much to get him as the White Sox are closer to DFAing him than they are using him in any kind of playoff situation.
Plenty of contending teams with good pitching philosophy can try to help Kopech get back to being a quality Major League arm (bullpen or starter). The White Sox should not hesitate.