5 White Sox players that contenders must try and acquire right now
Erick Fedde has revived his career and now teams want him on their staff
The Chicago White Sox took a chance when they signed Erick Fedde. He revived his pitching career overseas in 2023 which earned him an MLB contract.
A lot of people used the signing of Fedde as a reason they were going to be terrible. Well, the team has been nothing short of terrible like the predicitions but Fedde has been anything but bad.
He is the kind of pitcher that any team should want to add as a middle/back of the rotation guy. His numbers this year warrant respect as he could take the ball in the playoffs with extreme confidence.
Starting pitching is always at a premium when this time of year comes around. It is the most important part of the postseason and we see why every year. Fedde's adjustments have put him into this spot to make those teams want him.