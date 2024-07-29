5 White Sox players that contenders must try and acquire right now
Garrett Crochet is worth taking the risk on at the trade deadline
Garrett Crochet is a risky trade to make for both the White Sox and the acquiring team. For the White Sox, they have a lefty ace that they are considering trading.
He has been incredible for them and earned his spot in the All-Star Game. He went from being injured most of 2022 to their Opening Day starter. Now, he is one of the most coveted pieces at the deadline.
He wants an extension if he is going to play in the playoffs. That is going to scare a few teams away from wanting him which is fine.
His ability to throw with incredible talent could win in the end. Some team that thinks they can win if they get him might take the risk.
Should the White Sox keep him and build around pitching? An argument can be made but a supreme package for him in a trade is something to consider.