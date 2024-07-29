5 White Sox players that contenders must try and acquire right now
Tommy Pham can add a little extra pop to any lineup looking to contend
Maybe there is a team out there that is looking for a cheap way to add a touch more offense to their group.
A guy like Luis Robert Jr. is at or near the top of that list when it comes to all of the bats available for trade across the league.
However, the White Sox also have Tommy Pham who has been good for them with his bat. He isn't bringing much in any other aspect which explains his negative WAR but he can be a great pinch hitter for someone.
Pham joined the White Sox late into the year but he has made an impact with them. Now, contenders could want a guy like this who brings 11 years of MLB experience to the table.
Even if a low-level prospect is offered to the White Sox for Tommy Pham, they have to take it and run with the opportunity.