5 White Sox players who don't deserve to be on the 2023 40-man roster
The Chicago White Sox have a lot of people fighting to be impact players on the team as they head into the 2023 season.
There is plenty of room for growth after what was a horrible 2022 season where they failed to meet any sort of expectations. They underachieved in every way.
If they are going to bounce back this year, they will need some people to step up and play well. After the way last year went, there isn't much confidence that will happen.
If guys don't play up to their potential, they should be taken away from the team. These are the five players that don't deserve to be on the 40-man if they don't start off well:
Yoan Moncada
Yoan Moncada is a player that shouldn't just make the team for no reason.
Yoan Moncada has all of the talent in the world. However, he doesn't deserve a pass for playing badly just because of who he is. He deserves to get a chance this season but he has no business being on this team if he doesn't play well. What he did in 2022 was unacceptable.
He is an outstanding third baseman defensively but being close to a free out every time he comes up to bat just can't happen. He needs to come in this year and earn that spot on the 40-man roster. As of right now, you can absolutely say he doesn't deserve to be on it.
Hopefully, by the time the regular season rolls around, things will be different in the minds of people watching him.