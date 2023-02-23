5 White Sox players who don't deserve to be on the 2023 40-man roster
Yasmani Grandal
Yasmani Grandal needs to be so much better in 2023 than he was in 2022.
Yasmani Grandal is in the same boat as Yoan Moncada. If he isn't having a good year, that is one thing. If he is amongst the worst players in the game, he has no business being on the team at all.
Based on how the 2022 season went, you can absolutely say he doesn't deserve to be on the 40-man right now. He has had an amazing career but that shouldn't just guarantee him a spot coming into this season.
Grandal is probably going to end up being the catcher that gets the most starts if he stays healthy because he signed (at the time) the biggest contract in White Sox history. He should certainly be let go if he is really bad again. We can only hope that he earns his stay.