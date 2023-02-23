5 White Sox players who don't deserve to be on the 2023 40-man roster
3 of 5
Joe Kelly
Joe Kelly was brought in to be so much better than he has been.
Joe Kelly is one of the better relievers of his generation. He has done a lot of winning in his major league career which includes two World Series victories with two different teams.
Kelly, however, was terrible for the White Sox in 2022. He still has really nasty stuff which meant his strikeout numbers were inflated but he didn't do a good enough job of keeping runs off the board to be anything other than a terrible reliever.
If Kelly comes in this year and is horrible, they should find a way to cut ties with him. They don't need anyone pitching badly in the bullpen or even taking up a roster spot.