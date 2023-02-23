5 White Sox players who don't deserve to be on the 2023 40-man roster
Jake Diekman
Jake Diekman needs to be let go from the Chicago White Sox if he is bad.
Jake Diekman was Rick Hahn's one big trade deadline acquisition in 2022 and it came back to bite him very hard. Diekman had a terrible time with the White Sox in his short tenure.
He blew the chance to win the most important game of the 2022 season for the White Sox. He allowed the Cleveland Guardians to pull away which meant that they would pull away in the division for good.
Diekman probably shouldn't even be on the 40-man right now but they traded for him so they are going to give him a shot. If he repeats his 2022 season, he should be let go. The White Sox should be a serious team with their moves in 2023.