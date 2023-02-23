5 White Sox players who don't deserve to be on the 2023 40-man roster
Leury Garcia
Leury Garcia doesn't have a place on the Chicago White Sox anymore.
Leury Garcia is the longest-tenured player on the Chicago White Sox which is not something that anybody is proud of. He was a decent player at times but things haven't gone well for him over the last few years.
As a result of one playoff home run, they gave him a three-year extension. He probably would have been a non-roster invitee for another team the following year if the White Sox didn't treat him like Frank Thomas.
He shouldn't be on the 40-man anymore as a result of the moves the White Sox made this off-season. Romy Gonzalez deserves the shot to be their main utility guy in 2023 over Garcia.
It would be tough to see some of these guys go but they need to if they don't play well enough to deserve to be there.