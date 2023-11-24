6 budget free agents the White Sox should target this offseason
While the White Sox aren't going to be players for the big names, they could still make some interesting moves this offseason.
By Eric Cole
The truth is that as much as fans would love to see otherwise, the Chicago White Sox are not going to be buyers in the strict sense this offseason. The team has already made it clear that they are looking to trim back their payroll and general manager Chris Getz is willing to listen to offers for any of Chicago's players including studs like Luis Robert Jr. and especially Dylan Cease. For fans hoping that the White Sox would turn things around immediately in 2024, you may want to brace for disappointment.
With so many roster challenges along with the need for a fundamental overhaul in the team's philosophy and culture, getting the White Sox back on track is going to take some time and effort. However, just because Chicago isn't likely at all to try and muscle their way into the top of the free agent market doesn't mean that they can't make some moves that could help the club without breaking the bank. Far from it.
Here are 6 free agents that the White Sox should target that won't break the bank
Flashy moves are great and certainly get fanbases excited, but the measure of a front office's ability to sustain success in the big leagues is in how well they can find the best value. Throwing a bunch of money at a roster alone isn't enough (just ask the Mets). Chicago needs to get back to developing young players that can help them and hitting on some less expensive guys before they dive back into the deep end of the pool. Finding success on the cheap will enable this new front office to make the big moves later to put Chicago over the top in the future.
Let's take a look at some of the budget free agents that the White Sox need to target this offseason.