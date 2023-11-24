6 budget free agents the White Sox should target this offseason
While the White Sox aren't going to be players for the big names, they could still make some interesting moves this offseason.
By Eric Cole
Brent Suter
Shopping on the budget aisle for relievers is always fun because there are always a few guys that are going to be undervalued because their pitching profiles are weird and that puts many teams off. One such guy is Brent Suter whose fastball averages in the high 80's which isn't exactly what most teams look for from bullpen arms these days. However, Suter is kind of a unicorn and Chicago would be making a mistake if they didn't take a close look at him.
Despite having a pretty crummy fastball, not missing bats, and playing home games for the Rockies aka the pitcher graveyard, Suter still managed to post a 3.38 ERA in 57 appearances. How did he do it? Well, Suter is elite at getting soft contact. Like, really elite. With that changeup of his from the left side, Suter puts the ball on the ground a ton and is basically impossible to square up. Assuming the White Sox feel good about their infield defense, Suter could end up being a sneaky good signing.
Jose Cisnero
It is always fun to steal a player who has value away from a division rival and one potential option there is reliever Jose Cisnero. Cisnero's best days are probably behind him, but he still managed to put up a pretty good season in 2023 peripherals-wise despite a 5.31 ERA. He still struck out 70 in 59.1 innings of work, still throws hard, and the amount of hard contact he gave up in 2023 was very atypical for him to the point where it looks like an aberration instead of being indicative of a larger issue.
Relievers are a volatile commodity and there is a chance that all the miles on Cisnero's arm are starting to catch up with him. However, he should be a fairly cheap sign and given his success in the recent past, Chicago should absolutely take a chance here.