6 players the Chicago White Sox must deal before the MLB trade deadline
By Todd Welter
Paul DeJong
He is leading the Sox in home runs and can be a valuable bench piece for a contender. If he rediscovers his defense, he can be even more valuable to a team.
He is also on a one-year deal, and since he has some trade value, the Sox should get something for him rather than lose him for nothing.
Chris Flexen
He might not be good enough to start a playoff game. What he can add to a contender like say the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Brewers, or the Guardians is the chance to be a solid No. 5 starter at a rock-bottom price.
Flexen is going to pitch himself into trouble, but during most of his starts, he has been able to get out of them with minimal damage.
The running into trouble is the risk he carries despite him only making a bit over $1 million. Flexen has shown this season he can be an effective long reliever.
Providing depth to a starting rotation for contenders that have seen their rotations banged up might be worth sending the White Sox a scratch-off prospect or a young pitcher who projects to be a reliever.
John Brebbia
Brebbia is having a rough July and had a bad May. He still could have some trade value as he was outstanding June with a 1.32 ERA.
Brebbia's season is the personification of bullpen pitchers in that they are like volatile stocks. You want buy low and sell high and sometimes you have to ride the big ups and the huge downs.
Plus, Brebbia is a veteran who a contender might be interested in adding to help cover low-leverage situations down the stretch. He could be a good depth piece for any contender's bullpen.
While his return might be nothing more than a scratch-off prospect or a younger pitcher who projects to possibly be a bullpen arm, it beats the Sox declining his mutual option in the offseason and losing him for nothing and the cost of a buyout.
Plus, adding a young pitcher who can be a potential bullpen arm is great way of roster construction for the White Sox. One thing that killed last decade's rebuild was the front office spent a bulk of the limited financial resources they had on bullpen arms. That left no money to solve eternal problems in the lineup at second base and right field.