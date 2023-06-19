6 White Sox trade candidates that can be had by July 1
By Eric Treuden
The starting pitchers
There are lots of starting pitchers that the Chicago White Sox can move.
The White Sox pitching staff has not functioned as a very solid unit to kick off the 2023 campaign. While (somehow) they lead the entire major leagues in strikeouts, there have also been some serious concerns about control and the sheer amount of baserunners they're allowing to reach base.
Two starters fall under the category of rentals, and they are both dynamic, top-of-the-rotation types of pitchers: Lucas Giolito and Mike Clevinger.
Giolito, 28, has been up and down since joining the White Sox prior to the 2017 season, but he's in the midst of a solid season for them in 2023.
The former All-Star and three-time AL Cy Young vote-getter has made 15 starts this year and has a 5-4 record, 3.54 ERA, 4.28 FIP, and 123 ERA+. Around the rumor mill, he has been considered one of the top available starters in the market, and Rosenthal's comments cement that thought.
Throughout his eight-year big league career, Giolito has always done a great job at being both a strikeout pitcher and a groundball pitcher at the exact same time.
He has always been right around 10 K/9, especially since breaking out in 2019, and has inducted groundballs at a rate of 33 percent or higher in every single season of his career.
He has done an excellent job of keeping his team in the ballgame whenever he takes the mound and would be a great addition to any club in need of one more starter.
Then there's Clevinger, who comes with a team option for a second season, but also has quite a bit more baggage as a person. Over this past offseason, MLB underwent an investigation against him in which some pretty nasty allegations were made against him.
While he did not miss any time during the regular season, there's reason to believe this may have stained his name a bit.
While battling through his off-the-field issues and a few injuries this year, the 32-year-old has actually been a fairly decent starter. In 12 outings, he is 3-4 with a 3.88 ERA, 4.89 FIP, and a 113 ERA+.
While he no longer appears to be one of the more promising starters in the game, he has still done a solid job of stringing together competitive outings. His potential extra year of team control may add to his value a bit, but he still will not have as long of a list of teams eyeing him as Giolito will.