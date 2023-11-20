7 ideal trade partners for the White Sox this offseason
The White Sox could be busy this offseason and they will have no shortage of trade partner options along the way.
By Eric Cole
Rays
Every team should be a little wary of making trades with the Rays as Tampa always seems to find a way to make deals work out in their favor. However, the fact remains that the Rays have a ton of talent in the minor leagues yet again and are going to be in the market for pitching this winter, so Cease could an intriguing option for them along with Michael Kopech or any number of bullpen pieces.
Tampa is also another one of those teams that needs to watch their payroll carefully. As one of the lowest revenue teams in all of baseball, they have historically traded away guys as they get expensive. There is already a ton of smoke around a potential Tyler Glasnow trade this offseason and it wouldn't be that crazy to see them shop Randy Arozarena a bit this winter. If the White Sox decide to employ a hybrid approach of buying and selling going into 2024, Tampa is nice pairing either way.
Dodgers
If there are big names available, just expect the Dodgers to be involved in some capacity. LA is highly motivated to turn things around after back-to-back early playoff exits. Their primary goal right now does seem to be bringing Shohei Ohtani into the fold, but they are also one of the teams that have expressed the most interest in trading for Dylan Cease. Given the state of the Dodgers' rotation right now especially if Clayton Kershaw can't bounce back from injury, this makes a ton of sense.
The Dodgers' farm system isn't as awesome as great as it has been in the past, but they still have a lot of young talent to make a deal or deals work. LA is likely willing to trade one of Dalton Rushing or Diego Cartaya who are among the best catching prospects in baseball right now with Gavin Stone and Landon Knack being interesting arms the White Sox could target assuming the Dodgers are willing to move them.