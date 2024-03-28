8 bold predictions for the Chicago White Sox this season
Luis Robert Jr. is going to do something special this season.
By Todd Welter
4) The starting rotation will not be as bad as everyone thinks.
The rotation lacks a true ace after Dylan Cease was traded during spring training. Garrett Crochet is now the Opening Day starter as a result. He is being converted to a starter after being a bullpen arm since the 2020 season. He has only thrown in 73 innings during his career.
That shows you how thin on talent the Sox rotation is.
However, Michael Soroka had a dominant 2019 season before injuries wiped away his 2021, 2022, and most of his 2023 season. Chris Flexen has had a couple of decent seasons in the big leagues. Maybe going to South Korea is just what Erick Fedde needed to revitalize his career.
Rookie Nick Nastrini will probably join the rotation on April 3rd when the Sox need a fifth starter. There is a good possibility this rotation will be terrible. At the same time, Crochet has dynamite stuff and could become a solid starter.
There is nothing to suggest Soroka cannot regain his dominant form if he can stay healthy. Flexen and Fredde just need to keep their ERA under 5.00. They have the stuff to do it. Plus, the defense should be much better to prevent a few extra runs from crossing home plate unlike last season.
Also, it is best to curse it as if Soroka and Flexen can be the solid starters they have in the past, that means they can be flipped at the deadline for something valuable.
5) Colson Montgomery will be the starting shortstop by the end of the season.
The Chicago White Sox' top prospect is starting the season at Triple-A Charlotte. It makes sense to get him some at-bats at that level since he missed a portion of his Double-A season last year with an injury.
Paul DeJong will keep the shortstop position warm until then. DeJong should upgrade the position defensively. Just do not expect him to hit much. He has some pop in his bat but he is far removed from his career-high 30 home runs he hit for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2019.
Once he is struggling to hit .220, and the offense is in the dog days of summer, the Sox will inevitably call up Montgomery and he will assume his rightful spot as the Sox' starting shortstop.