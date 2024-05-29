9 drastic changes the Chicago White Sox must make this season
By Todd Welter
2) Designate Martin Maldonado for assignment.
Maldonado's slash line has dropped to .083/.135/.131. That is more than just bad. That is more than just being an automatic out. Those are the numbers that scream Martin should have retired two years ago.
The Sox need to put him out to pasture. He has -25 wRC+ and is a -1.5 fWAR. That is a player who literally has a negative value as a hitter and player.
Pedro likes how he calls a game, but a lot of catchers can do that and hit. Korey Lee should be given that opportunity. Chuckie Robinson and Adam Hackenberg are at Triple-A and can probably call a solid game while also providing more offense than Maldonado can.
Also, the team has DFA'd Rafael Ortega who had a worse slash line. Braden Shewmake was banished to Triple-A with his struggles. Handling a pitching staff is not an excuse for Maldonado to not be held accountable like those two players.
Additionally, the Sox could call up Edgar Quero, the perceived future No. 1 catcher, in September to get a taste of the big leagues.
3) Trade Erick Fedde to the Milwaukee Brewers
The White Sox need to add bats to their system. The Brewers could use some arms in a starting rotation that has been hit with injuries.
Fedde is relatively affordable for the small market Brewers and the Crew have positional prospects to spare. Reviewing the Brew site Dave Casper recommended to me that the Brewers could give up Eric Brown Jr. or Luke Adams as part of a package for Fedde.
Fedde has been pitching like an ace and should be the Sox All-Star representative. Brown Jr. is a former first-round pick who needs to work on his swing. He still has a lot of promise. Adams is a power-hitting corner infielder. Both are a couple of years away, but these are bats that could help the Sox in the long run.