9 drastic changes the Chicago White Sox must make this season
By Todd Welter
6) Bench Andrew Benintendi or send him to the 10-day IL with a phantom injury.
The Sox could go really drastic and bench him. The problem with that is Reinsdorf is going to question why one of his highest paid players is riding the bench.
While his OPS is ranked at the bottom of the league, it is going to be a tough sell to tell an owner who hates spending money that the richest free-agent contract ever given is to a terrible player. That is why the phantom 10-day IL stint is the way to go.
Let him sit and get his mind right. Also, it allows the Sox to put a better defensive lineup out there. Andrew made a spectacular play yesterday, but he also missed the cut-off man in the second inning and allowed the first run to score. Missing the cut-off man has been a plague on this team Benintendi is giving the team.
His 189/.226/.265 slash line is something that has to be hidden on the injured list especially with Luis Robert Jr. nearing a return.
7) Play Corey Julks everyday
The Sox need to see if Julks is more than just being on a heater. He is still 28, so it cannot hurt to find out if he is capable of being even the fourth outfielder down the road.
Screw the matchups, the guy is hitting .310 with a .946 OPS since being acquired in a trade in mid-May.
He has had just one game so far where he has failed to reach base since joining the club. If it is just a hot streak, then ride it out. If it is the proof of a solid big-league player, then keep him out there.