9 drastic changes the Chicago White Sox must make this season
By Todd Welter
8) Promote Colson Montgomery
The team's top prospect does not have the greatest average at Triple-A, but he does have seven home runs and is the future at shortstop.
This is a lost season, so much like the Sox are doing with Bryan Ramos, it is time to see what Colson can do at shortstop. Paul DeJong's power bat and Nicky Lopez' contact bat can rotate at second. It is time to get Montgomery some big-league at-bats.
9) DFA Mike Clevinger and demote Chris Flexen to the bullpen, then replace with them Jake Woodford and Jonathan Cannon.
Clevinger is on the 15-day IL with an elbow injury. Making his traditional move to the injured list is another reason Clevinger is wasting the Sox' time. He can never stay healthy, and he has been ineffective.
Woodford replaced him in the rotation. While he was not great yesterday as he lasted just 4.1 innings, he only allowed three runs. In addition, he is 27, so it cannot hurt to see if can be salvageable much like the team did with Michael Soroka.
The White Sox must give Cannon the same opportunity as Nick Nastrini. That can be accomplished with sending Flexen back to the bullpen again.
Something must be done to shake the Sox out of the doldrums and doing one of these nine suggestions could accomplish that.