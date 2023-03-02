Aaron Bummer is preparing to be ready for Opening Day
In 2022, the Chicago White Sox had no lefty-dominant relief pitcher in their bullpen leading to losing some games during the late innings of play.
The injuries to Aaron Bummer and Garrett Crochet hurt the White Sox more than many thought they would have. The absence of both lefty relievers was detrimental.
Still, the one that deflated the bullpen was Bummer injuring himself during the middle of the year and keeping him off the field throughout the rest of the 2022 season. He has even been out so far during this year's Spring Training.
The White Sox didn't have Crochet for all of 2022 with Tommy John surgery so they came into the year knowing he wouldn't play. Bummer, on the other hand, left the White Sox bullpen in shambles after having troubles with his left shoulder/lat area.
Aaron Bummer is going to be a great player for the White Sox this year.
It was evident that Aaron Bummer wasn't one hundred percent in 2022 and the season-ending injury was the icing on the cake of a brutal and short overall year for him. In 2022, Bummer pitched 26.2 innings, had a 2.36 ERA, and struck out 30 batters.
It is concerning that Aaron hasn't thrown off of a mound yet but according to reports, he is not worried about whether or not he will be ready for Opening Day. That's a great sign for the Chicago White Sox.
The White Sox need lefty relievers and the White Sox will start 2023 with three big ones in Aaron Bummer, Garrett Crochet, and Jake Diekman.
All three of these guys have been productive at some point in their careers and when all three are healthy, it improves the White Sox bullpen talent levels and pitching depth.
Manager Pedro Grifol was asked about Aaron Bummer from the press in which he said:
Grifol doesn't know much about the situation but if there is one thing to take away, it's that Bummer should be ready if needed for Opening Day.
The White Sox bullpen has tons of resources to use in 2023 and it should be interesting to see who Pedro Grifol goes to in different situations.
It will also be interesting to see how he works Bummer back into the bullpen with the other guys. The bullpen has some stepping up to do with the early-on absence of Liam Hendriks.
It's the active bullpen people's job to make sure they still are working efficiently without their leader. Look for Bummer to be one of those guys in 2023.