An early letter grade for every Chicago White Sox starting pitcher
Lucas Giolito - B+
Lucas Giolito has found a way to figure it back out. While he may not be back to his all-star form, he sure is getting there. Giolito is a 1.3 WAR player in 2023. He has 50 strikeouts in 47.2 innings pitched. That is really nice for him.
His BB/9 is also the lowest it has ever been in his career at 2.1. Giolito has proven he made adjustments during the off-season.
He is now considered the "ace" for the Chicago White Sox right now given how horrific his other starting pitcher teammates have been.
Giolito came into the 2023 season with something to prove and if his numbers stay relatively around where they are now or even better, the White Sox may have the option to trade him for a haul in return by the trade deadline.