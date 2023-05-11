An early letter grade for every Chicago White Sox starting pitcher
Lance Lynn - F
Lance Lynn is statistically the worst pitcher in all of baseball right now. That should be enough to explain the F rating.
He has a 7.51 ERA, a 1.60 WHIP, a -0.2 WAR, and an ERA + of 66, according to baseball reference's website.
There isn't much else to say other than the fact that he hasn't even come reasonably close to doing his job. He has been a massive letdown for the Chicago White Sox and it's at the point where the organization might have to eat some money and let him go.
Lynn was looked at as one of the key players on this pitching staff heading into the season. Now, the club can't manage a way to win games with him when he's on the rubber and his efforts are the most to blame for that.
Lynn is a straightforward human and he knows he hasn't been great so it will be interesting to see how many more chances he gets to change his 2023 season around.
Lynn has been a very successful pitcher over the years but his time in the MLB may be coming to an end in the not-so-distant future.