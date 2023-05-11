An early letter grade for every Chicago White Sox starting pitcher
Michael Kopech - D-
Kopech was supposed to be a flame-throwing top half of the rotation starting pitcher and through his five years on the Chicago White Sox, we have only seen glimpses of it. Through 7 starts, he has a 5.97 ERA with a 1.56 WHIP.
The long ball has killed Kopech in 2023 as he has given up 12 home runs in 37.2 innings pitched. He is also walking at 5.3 BB/9 which is one of the highest walking rates in all of baseball.
Whether it's all in his head or he is still dealing with a dead arm, Kopech hasn't found a way to consistently be the best version of himself and it's haunting the White Sox's pitching staff in 2023.
It may be time for Kopech to return to the bullpen, where he has found success in the past. It's only a matter of time before the door of opportunity as a starting pitcher closes for him.