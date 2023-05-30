Angels vs. White Sox prediction and odds for Tuesday, May 30 (Under is best bet)
By Reed Wallach
The Chicago White Sox have dropped three in a row, but look to get back on track with Lucas Giolito trying to improve his current run of decent form in 2023.
Giolito has been the workhorse of the White Sox rotation, but couldn't get out of the fourth inning in his most recent start against the Tigers. Can he get back on track against the Angles, who are starting to slow down after a hot start at the plate?
Here are the odds for Tuesday's matchup as the White Sox try to even the series:
Angels vs. White Sox odds, run line and total
Angels vs. White Sox prediction and pick
Giolito is off a poor start, but his five prior were similar to his All-Star like outings in which he posted a 2.84 ERA across over 31 innings of work. Opponents hit just .233 against him and had an on-base percentage of just .268. He has limited his walks this season, below three per nine innings after seeing it balloon last year and I expect his run of good form to continue against an Angels team that is below big league average at the plate over the last 15 days.
However, lefty Tyler Anderson should be able to match Giolito. The 33-year old lefty has allowed fewer than four rearned runs in five straight starts and has pitched at least five innings in each of those starts. Anderson getting off to a strong start is important, but he is backed by a top 10 bullpen in terms of ERA, so this should be a complete outing from the Halos pitching staff against a White Sox team that has the fourth lowest OPS over the last 15 days.
While the first of this series went over the total, I think we see a pitcher's duel on Tuesday given the current state of each lineup.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.