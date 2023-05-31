Angels vs. White Sox prediction and odds for Wednesday, May 31 (Value on under)
By Reed Wallach
The Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels play a rubber match on Wednesday afternoon in Chicago with Lance Lynn looking to continue his return to quality starter.
Lynn has strung together three consecutive quality starts for the White Sox as the team looks to take a series from AL West hopefuls Los Angeles Angels. The Halos will start Jaime Barria, who is the long reliever for the club and is capable of coming out of the bullpen or giving multiple innings early on.
How should we handicap this matchup after both games went over in the firs two matchups? We got you covered, but first the odds:
Angels vs. White Sox odds, run line and total
Angels vs. White Sox prediction and pick
Lynn is humming on the mound after a slow start to 2023, posting a 1.89 ERA over his last three starts with 18 strikeouts. He is posting a 25% strikeout rate this season and he'll face an Angels team that is striking out over 26% of the time against righty pitchers. Further, the White Sox right hander is shutting down righty bats all season long, allowing them to hit only .209 this season.
Los Angeles has plenty of righties in the lineup, so this matchup should suit Lynn well, but Barria should be in line for a strong outing as well. The swing arm in the Angels pitching staff has been on point this season, allowing only five earned runs over 29 innings and shuts down righty bats like Lynn, allowing a batting average of only .155 this season to righties.
Chicago's lineup struggles a ton against right handed pitching, 27th in wRC+ this season, so this is shaping up for a good old fashioned pitcher's duel on Wednesday afternoon.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.