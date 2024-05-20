Here is another example of the Chicago White Sox being MLB’s get-right team
By Todd Welter
Bo Bichette was off to a terrible start to the 2024 season. You would have not known about it with the way he crushed the Chicago White Sox in Game 1 of a three-game series in Toronto.
Then again, if a player or a team needs to get right, then just face the White Sox, the unofficial get-right team of Major League Baseball.
The Toronto Blue Jays All-Star infielder entered the contest with a .211/.273/.298 slash line. Bichette raised those numbers with four hits in this contest that included three doubles, an RBI, and a run scored. His OPS is now over .600 on the season.
Bichette was showing glimpses of breaking out of his slump with an average of over .270 and an on-base percentage of over .380 in the past seven days.
You can consider his slump officially busted with how he crushed the ball today.
The Jays' offense also got right as they have struggled to score runs this season. Only the Sox offense has failed to score more runs per game.
Danny Jansen destroyed the Sox arms even more than Bichette with five RBI that included a two-run blast in the seventh inning to effectively end the game.
Helping teams get right is what the White Sox have done best this season. It looks like the Sox are back to being really awful and not fun bad as they dropped the fourth straight game. They are not off to a good start in a brutal 39-game stretch of schedule.
What made this loss hard to see was the White Sox had Erick Fedde on the mound and came up losers. The Sox had won the last four games he started before this contest. He gave up five runs and seven hits over six innings of work. He was unable to be the stopper of the rotation at least for one game.
The Sox have now been outscored 26-8 during their past four contests. Three of those games came against the New York Yankees, the best team in the American League. The Blue Jays struggling offense is already halfway toward matching the 17 runs the Bronx Bombers scored in a three-game set in New York. The Yankees offense is great. The Blue Jays' bats are toward the bottom of the league.
They will likely rise on the rankings because the Sox always help teams get right.