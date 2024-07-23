Baseball insider thinks the Los Angeles Dodgers are a good Chicago White Sox trade partner
The Chicago White Sox are the worst team in Major League Baseball right now. They don't even have 30 wins yet and we are a week away from opening up August.
Not only are they the worst team this year, they are one of the worst teams in the history of the sport. It is going to take a long time for them to dig out of this.
They must have a good trade deadline performance if they want to get their next rebuild off on the right foot. There are a few players on their roster that many consider to be good trade targets.
Two of those players are Garrett Crochet and Luis Robert Jr. Crochet is a dominant left-handed pitcher and Robert Jr. is a wonderful centerfielder who hits the ball very well while playing great defense.
The Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers could link up for a trade
Jon Heyman of the New York Post believes that the Los Angeles Dodgers are a good fit for both Garrett Crochet and Luis Robert Jr. He was on MLB Network chatting about why he thinks they'd be a great trade partner involving these two.
Crochet's innings are worrisome and so is Luis Robert Jr.'s injury history. However, with the Dodgers, they would just be a small part of a larger puzzle which isn't the case for them with the White Sox.
They'd also both have a chance to revitalize their mentality by going from the worst team in the league to a team coasting to a division title.
These players would have a great chance to play in the playoffs on a World Series-caliber team if they went to the Dodgers.
Guys like Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts amongst others would be perfect for them as players who can help them get comfortable. They are also all elite on the field so Robert and Crochet would have protection in that sense.
Los Angeles has the resources to make a deal like this happen. The White Sox must get a good return if they make trades involving these two and the Dodgers can be the perfect trade partner.