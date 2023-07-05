Blue Jays vs. White Sox prediction and odds for Wednesday, July 5 (Value on total)
How to bet on the over/under of this AL matchup with Jose Berrios and Lance Lynn posting indicators in the same direction. Keep reading to find out which way.
By Reed Wallach
The Blue Jays and White Sox continue a weekday series with two veterans set to toe the rubber.
The Blue Jays will start Jose Berrios, who is looking to regain his All-Star form, while Lance Lynn is hoping to just get back to league average for the White Sox amidst a brutal season for the rebuilding South Siders.
Who will get on track on Wednesday? Here are the odds:
Blue Jays vs. White Sox odds, run line and total
Blue Jays vs. White Sox prediction and pick
Berrios is playing better than his underlying metrics indicate. The Blue Jays starter has a 3.74 ERA that is supported by a 4.73 xERA, a near-run difference between his expectations and his actual marks. The White Sox haven't been stellar at the plate this season, but the team is above league average in home run rate. While the team has struggled to string together hits, they have the power to hand Berrios some regression.
However, it's tough to trust Lynn anymore. He is allowing more than two home runs per nine innings and has an ERA sitting at 6.47. The 36-year-old has been a bit unlucky (his xERA is nearly two runs lower at 4.76), but his inability to avoid getting hit hard makes me less confident he can bounce back.
The Blue Jays are top 10 in slugging percentage and should have little issue tagging Lynn.
I'll back the over on Wednesday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.