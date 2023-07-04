Blue Jays vs. White Sox prediction and odds for Tuesday, July 4 (Value on total)
By Reed Wallach
Two former All-Stars take the mound on Tuesday with White Sox righty Lucas Giolito trying to regain his form against the Blue Jays, who are countering with Chris Bassitt.
The White Sox continue to look for answers on offense but Giolito is starting to show signs of being the ace he once was on the heels of a stellar month of pitching. Can he keep it rolling against the Blue Jays, who bolster one of the most talented lineups in baseball?
Here are the odds and our best bet:
White Sox vs. Blue Jays odds, run line and total
White Sox vs. Blue Jays prediction and pick
Giolito looks healthy and ready to play a key role once again in this Chicago rotation. The right hander has pitched to a 2.32 ERA over his last five starts while punching out nearly 12 batters per nine innings, truly elite stuff.
He faces a Blue Jays lineup with pop, but one that is performing below expectations, hitting just .249 over the last month, 17th in the big leagues. While Toronto has the talent, the team is not as scary as one would think.
However, I can't trust the White Sox offense to take advantage. The team is bottom 10 in batting average this season, hitting just .239 as a collective and Bassitt still possesses a ton of strikeout prowess, punching out more than eight batters per nine innings.
Bassitt has had some issues with his walk rate, up one free base per nine this season from last, but the White Sox walk at the second lowest rate in the big leagues, so I don't see that playing as much of a role in this one.
This is setting up for a low scoring matchup on Tuesday night, I'll back the under.
