Breaking down the 2024 Chicago White Sox schedule
The 2023 Chicago White Sox are not a good baseball team and the future doesn't appear to be all that bright. That makes it really hard to be excited for 2024.
However, when the time comes, we will be following the team then just as much as when they are good. On Thursday, Major League Baseball released the schedule for that 2024 year.
It is hard to think about 162 games a year from now, especially when there is just under half a season to play still here in 2023.
With that said, there are a few dates that stick out early on. Of course, the White Sox will open the season on Thursday, March 28th. That will also be their home opener and it will come against the Detroit Tigers.
The 2024 Chicago White Sox have a lot of question marks at this point.
They will be off on the Friday (in case of a rain-out and then finish the season on Saturday and Sunday. Then, the Atlanta Braves come to town for three to finish off a six-game homestand that begins the season.
From there, they will hit the road for the first time for four against the Kansas City Royals and three against the Cleveland Guardians.
They will play the Chicago Cubs a total of four times. Two of them will come in June on the 4th and 5th of that month at Wrigley Field.
Then, the other two will come on August 9th and 10th at Guaranteed Rate Field. Obviously, the Crosstown Classic is a special series for Chicago sports fans.
At the end of August, the White Sox will have nine straight games at home which should be fun to see. There are four against the Detroit Tigers, three against the Texas Rangers, and two against the New York Mets.
The All-Star break will come from July 15th-18th. They will have six games at home going into the break (3 vs Minnesota and 3 vs Pittsburgh) which should be nice but then they have seven on the road immediately following it (3 vs Kansas City 4 vs Texas).
The last note is that the White Sox only have three games at home (vs Los Angeles Angels) out of their final 12. They end the season on the road against the team they started it against, the Detroit Tigers.
We can only hope that this 2024 season turns out to be a halfway decent one. They probably won't be very good but you never know at this point. It will be hard to be worse than this 2023 team.