Brewers vs. White Sox prediction and odds for Sunday, Aug. 13
The Chicago White Sox' disappointing season continues as they're on the verge of getting swept by the Milwaukee Brewers.
But, being down 0-2 in the series isn't going to scare me away from betting on them to get a win today.
Let's take a look at the odds for the game and then I'll give you my best bet.
Brewers vs. White Sox odds, run line, and total
Brewers vs. White Sox prediction and pick
Freddy Peralta gets the start for the Brewers today, but he's struggled all season long when he's had to pitch on the road. His ERA goes from 3.79 at home to 4.97 on the road. It's not just his ERA either. His WHIP also increases from 1.051 to 1.382 and his strikeout rate drops from 12.5 strikeouts per nine innings to 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
If you want to bet against the Brewers, the time to do it is during a Peralta road start, which is exactly what we have today.
The same can be said for Dylan Cease, who has been quite a bit better at home with his ERA going from 4.98 on the road to 3.92 at home.
Let's also mention the Brewers offense hasn't exactly been anything to write home about lately. Over the past 30 days, they're just 20th in OPS at .700.
Let's back the White Sox as home underdogs tonight.
