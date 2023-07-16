Get a $1,250 Bonus Bet for ANY MLB Game Today With Caesars Illinois Promo Code
Earn a $1,250 second-chance bet for any MLB game today with Caesars Sportsbook
By Joe Summers
Caesars Sportsbook is celebrating the return of MLB action with a fantastic $1,250 sign-up bonus. Following an initial deposit, your first wager of up to $1,250 will be covered by Caesars and refunded in bonus bets if you lose.
That means you can bet on ANY game today and get a second chance if you don't win! Here's how to get started:
Caesars Illinois Promo Code
If you sign up for Caesars with our promo code FSMLBFULL and deposit at least $10, your first wager of up to $1,250 will be returned back as bet credits if things don't go your way.
Your part is simple. Follow these easy steps to get your $1,250 bonus:
1. Sign up for Caesars with this link
2. Use the promo code FSMLBFULL
3. Deposit at least $10
Just like that, your first bet of up to $1,250 will then automatically be refunded in bonus bets if you lose.
With that in mind, I recommend finding a play with plus odds to maximize your potential return. You'll either win or live to bet another day, so don't be shy about backing an underdog or even cooking up a parlay!
Only new Caesars users have access to this offer and it won't be available for long. Sign up for Caesars today and celebrate today's MLB slate accordingly!
How to Bet on MLB at Caesars Sportsbook
Caesars makes it easy to bet on baseball and has tons of options available for today's White Sox and Cubs games, including moneyline and spread picks, totals, player props, parlays and more.
After you sign up and make your deposit, navigate to the MLB section to find all of today's games. Remember, you'll be backed by up to $1,250 of house money!
In addition to stellar promos like this one, you'll love Caesars' rewards system, exclusive odds boosts and responsible gaming tools. Sign up for Caesars today!
If you already have a Caesars account or just want some more bonus cash, check out these other promos available in Illinois as well:
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.