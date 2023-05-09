Take the Value on Chicago's Win Total While You Still Can With $1,250 Bonus at Caesars
The White Sox can’t possibly be this bad all season which means NOW is the perfect time to bet on them.
Chicago’s season-long wins total has PLUMMETED all the way down to 73.5 wins! Even if they lose 88 games, they’d still hit the over for this prop.
You can bet big on Chicago to bounce back if you sign up with Caesars Sportsbook, and if you miss, you’d be issued a 100% refund in bonus bets up to $1,250!
This means you can load up for your shot at a big payday.
You can play this opportunity any which way you want, from taking a shot on a play with long odds to hammering your favorite play on the board.
While it doesn’t have plus-odds, I can’t help but love the Over 73.5 wins for the White Sox. Sure, this is an underperforming team and there is always the risk that they sell at the trade deadline. But 74-88 isn’t asking much!
Chicago finished last season 81-81 despite a dreadful start and only 10 teams finished with less than 74 wins last season, including two teams in the AL Central (Tigers and Royals) that might be destined for similar fates again this year.
If Chicago can pick up wins against feeble division competition and doesn’t sell at the deadline, it’s easy to see how this team soars over 73.5 wins.
But you can take ANY bet you want, even if that’s simply just betting on the White Sox’s next game.
Regardless of what you choose to wager on, you’ll have the comfort of knowing that Caesars has your back all the way up to $1,250!
