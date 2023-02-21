Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Get Over $1,000 Today
Expectations around the Chicago White Sox have cooled down after last season’s 81-81 finish, but fans on the southside of Chicago know that this team is capable of much more than that.
Oddsmakers at Caesars Sportsbook have the White Sox win total set at 82.5 games and their odds to win the AL Central division are currently at +160, just behind the Cleveland Guardians at +150.
White Sox fans who sign up with Caesars can take advantage of this early-season value with a limited-time promotion: A risk-free bet worth up to $1,250!
The line at Caesars suggests that experts expect the White Sox to be a similar team to last season.
But we’re talking about a team that finished the 2021 season with a 93-69 record (!!!) and hasn’t lost much talent since.
In fact, Chicago might have gotten even better this offseason.
The White Sox lost Jose Abreu to the Houston Astros but otherwise fortified their team. Chicago added Andrew Benintendi to its outfield and Mike Clevinger to its starting rotation, along with recently bringing in Elvis Andrus on a 1-year deal.
If Chicago can get Andrew Vaughn to take another step forward this year after hitting .271 with 17 home runs last year, replacing Abreu shouldn’t be a major concern.
It’s more of a matter of health for this time.
Star shortstop Tim Anderson played in just 79 games last season due to injuries, Luis Robert played in a career-high 98 games and starting pitcher Lance Lynn pitched in just 21 games.
If Chicago can get some better injury luck this season, it could run away with the AL Central, or at the least, win closer to 90 games than 80.
