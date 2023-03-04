Can Yasmani Grandal get back on track in 2023?
It was obvious that 2022 wasn't the year Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox were expecting to have.
In Grandal's eleventh major league season, he slashed .202/.301/.269 with 5 home runs and 27 RBIS. He also had an OPS of .570. Grandal set a career season low in all of those stats.
To say the least, it was a depressing year for Yasmani and the organization. He certainly hopes his offensive performance is much more efficient in 2023.
Yasmani Grandal has been a very consistent hitter for most of his career so when his struggles occurred throughout the 2022 season, there was some worrying. This was especially scary after coming off one of the best seasons of his career in 2021.
The Chicago White Sox need Yasmani Grandal to bounce back this year.
Like his teammates, health was an issue in 2022. He was dealing with back spasm problems for almost half of the season.
Yasmani Grandal has been working his tail off to return to where he was before 2022, including an abundance of intense workouts. His main goal was to regain his endurance through thirty exercises which have been working so far according to Grandal and skipper Pedro Grifol.
Grandal explained his nightmare-ish struggles on the White Sox Talk Podcast a couple of months ago, explaining how hard it was to get up in the morning to compete.
Grandal told Chuck Garfien that he couldn't even feel his legs waking up sometimes and that 2022 was a dreadful and ongoing nightmare for him and the clubhouse.
While it's still hard to predict what 2023 will bring for Grandal, his Spring Training performance thus far has been very promising.
Yasmani slugged in a solo shot from the right side on March 3rd. against the Cincinnati Reds. If Grandal can get his power back, it would set up for being a massive factor in the 2023 White Sox lineup.
Everyone saw his excellent 2021 in a White Sox uniform which correlated to various RBI opportunity at-bats for the catcher.
2023 is the last year in Yasmani Grandal's four-year, seventy-three million dollar deal. The White Sox most likely won't bring him back so it will be interesting to see what Grandal does in potentially his last dance on the south side.
Spring Training has given the all-star catcher all the right reasons to return to his proper form. All he has to do is keep the momentum going into the 2023 regular season.