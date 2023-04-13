Celebrate Jackie Robinson Day with some cool Chicago White Sox items
Each year on April 15 we celebrate the life and legacy of Jackie Robinson. To coincide with the holiday, we've got some new gear for Chicago White Sox fans.
April 15, 1947 was Opening Day in the Major Leagues. It would be unlike any other in history as the Brooklyn Dodgers (now the Los Angeles Dodgers) featured an African American player on the roster – Jackie Robinson.
It marked the first time baseball’s long-standing ‘color barrier’ had been broken as Robinson, a 28-year-old from Georgia, started at first base for the Dodgers.
Robinson went on to win the Rookie of the Year Award in 1947, hitting .297 and stealing 29 bases. What followed was a Hall of Fame career and a legacy that remains unmatched.
Robinson hit .313 in his career with 200 stolen bases. He was a seven-time All-Star, the 1949 MVP and won the 1955 World Series.
Now, every April 15, MLB celebrates his legacy with Jackie Robinson Day. Every player and coach on every team wears his universally retired No. 42 and remembers his courage, determination and skill.
This year, we've got some really cool gear to help celebrate. Check it out below.
Chicago White Sox New Era 2023 Jackie Robinson Day 59FIFTY Fitted Hat
Chicago White Sox Nike 2023 Jackie Robinson Day Authentic Jersey
Order at Fanatics for $325.99.
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.