Chicago White Sox 2024 MLB Draft Guide: Picks they have, bonus money available, hoping how things shake out
By Todd Welter
This is a pivotal draft for the Chicago White Sox.
Due to the new draft lottery rules, the Sox will not pick in the top nine in next year's draft no matter how historically bad they finish this season.
Since they finished with 101 losses in 2023, the Sox ended up with the No. 5 overall pick in this year's draft that features some impact college bats at the top and a couple of pitchers with ace stuff. The Sox have a chance to add a player who can be a vital piece on the next competitive team.
That is why it is such a pivotal draft. A team is not built on first-round picks alone. It is usually put together by also hitting on picks in the first six rounds.
Also, the MLB Draft is more like the NHL Draft and less like the NFL or NBA Draft.
Teams select from high schoolers who just graduated, junior college players who have completed at least one year, or college players who have finished three seasons or turned 21.
What time is the draft and where can it be seen on television?
Rounds 1 and 2 are today with a 6pm CST start time on ESPN. Round 2 will move over to ESPN+ and MLB Network.
Monday has Rounds 3-10 with an 11am start time and will stream on MLB.com. Tuesday is Rounds 11-20 starting at 11am and streaming again on MLB.com.