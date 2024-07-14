Chicago White Sox 2024 MLB Draft Guide: Picks they have, bonus money available, hoping how things shake out
By Todd Welter
How many draft picks do the White Sox have?
The Sox have 21 picks in this year's draft. They have six picks among the draft's top 150 picks. The picks where a team can typically get a star player are among those picks. They have four picks among the top 80.
That is a good number to have for spins at the wheel early in the draft to snag a player who can help down the road.
How much bonus pool money does the Chicago White Sox have?
Teams are only allowed to spend so much money on each pick's signing bonus.
The goal is to get a good player in Rounds 1 and 2 who a team can sign for under the slotted amount of money and then use that remainder to take a prep or JUCO player with a high upside and entice the kid to skip college for bigger money.
The Sox have the sixth-most bonus money to spend in the draft. James Fox of FutureSox.net breaks down the allotted money the team has in the first 10 rounds.
Who are the White Sox targeting at No. 5?
Most mocks are tying the Sox to Florida Gators slugger Jac Caglianone. He has tremendous power and he can also pitch. The problem is most scouts do not seem him being a Shohei Ohtani-type impact pitcher.
The other problem is he plays first base when not on the mound and that is not the best use of a first-round pick.
The Sox are also tied to prep shortstop/outfielder Konnor Griffin who is the reigning National Gatorade Player of the Year.