Chicago White Sox 2024 MLB Draft Guide: Picks they have, bonus money available, hoping how things shake out
By Todd Welter
How can the Sox avoid having to decide to pick Caglianone over Griffin?
Hope the Colorado Rockies remember that Todd Helton had a Hall of Fame career crushing home runs at Coors Field and Caglianone can do the same.
The Rockies pick third but have tied to Wake Forest pitcher Chase Burns, a player the Sox should consider if he somehow falls.
Cleveland is picking first and they have been linked to West Virginia shortstop JJ Wetherholt or Oregon State infielder Travis Bazzana. Most mocks have the Reds taking Georgia's Charlie Condon and no one is really tying Caglianone to the Oakland A's at four.
The Rockies make some sense based on their park always needing power.
What are the White Sox needs in this draft?
As many bats as possible that project to either be an impact bat or solid everyday player. Right now the White Sox system is deep in pitching.
Outside of Colson Montgomery, Bryan Ramos, Edgar Quero, and Jacob Gonzalez, there are not a ton of positional prospects that project to have a major-league impact.
Brooks Baldwin is showing some promise as an overachiever. Maybe Lenyn Sosa and Oscar Colas can still salvage a career. Other than 18-year-old low-A prospect George Wolkow, there are not a ton of hitting prospects that jump out as making a significant impact.
Also, the Sox defense has been a problem ever since 2006, so it would be nice to add some impact bats that can also defend.
The Sox should still target some pitching as a team can never have enough. The organization does need more help in the batter's box.