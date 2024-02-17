3 realistic goals for the Chicago White Sox in 2024
The White Sox need to see improvement from the holdovers
While the development of young guys will be crucial, the team also needs to see improvement from some of the holdovers. For example, only the Oakland Athletics had a lower team OPS than the White Sox in 2023. Can hitters like Gavin Sheets, Andrew Vaughn, and Yoan Moncada carry their weight in 2024?
As 2023 proved, Andrew Benintendi and Luis Robert Jr. cannot carry the load of the offense on their own. 2024 will be the perfect chance for Sheets, Vaughn, and others to prove that they do belong on the roster.
As for the pitchers, it will be interesting to see how Garrett Crochet, Matt Foster, and Davis Martin rebound from injury-plagued seasons. These pitchers solidifying themselves would help the Sox move forward and answer some burning questions about the staff.