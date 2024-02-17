3 realistic goals for the Chicago White Sox in 2024
The White Sox cannot lose 100 games again
Look, we all know the Sox are unlikely to make the playoffs this season. We will likely to witness a ton of losses in 2024. However, the Sox need to avoid that 100 number. The team has gone through a ton of losing seasons, but the Sox have never lost 100+ games in back-to-back seasons.
After losing 101 games in 2023, it would be a morale boost to lose even 10 fewer games in 2024. Even with 90 losses, you have to see that as a positive and step back toward relevancy. Having triple-digit losses once again would show that the team is not yet improving and competing is still years away.
One also has to assume Pedro Grifol has no chance of surviving another 100+ loss season. However, if the team improves, it will show that Grifol has not lost the confidence of the players and we may be on track to competing again shortly.