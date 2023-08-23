Chicago White Sox: 3 reasons Rick Hahn was fired
3. The rebuild totally failed
The Chicago White Sox didn't see long-term success like they promised.
The Chicago White Sox started the rebuild when they traded Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox for Yoan Moncada, Michael Kopech, and two other prospects.
Of course, Sale and the Red Sox went on to win the World Series in 2018. The White Sox didn't win anything since making that trade which led to a complete rebuild.
None of the trades worked out well enough for the White Sox to even win a playoff series let alone the World Series. It is a tough pill to swallow.
The rebuild was a complete failure and it is mostly Rick Hahn's fault. Of course, Jerry Reinsdorf, Kenny Williams, and Tony La Russa amongst others also get blamed but Hahn was seen as the mastermind.
Everyone believed that this thing was going to work for a while. Unfortunately, it failed and Hahn is one of the two paying the price for it.
He believed in this thing and he even tried to convince people that it would work next year. He won't get to see it through though which is a great thing for the franchise because it clearly wasn't working. Again, the rebuild totally failed.