Chicago White Sox: 3 wild trade packages for Mike Trout
Trade Two
The Chicago White Sox may need to trade their top two players.
To White Sox: Mike Trout
To Angels: Dylan Cease, Luis Robert Jr, Edgar Quero, Ky Bush
The Chicago White Sox would certainly have to give up a lot in order to land a player like Mike Trout. Again, there is a chance that it isn't even worth it for a team like this but this is just meant to engage in a fun conversation about what it would take.
Dylan Cease and Luis Robert Jr. are the two biggest trade assets that the White Sox have on their MLB roster. Giving them up for Trout might be something needed in a deal like this.
Edgar Quero and Ky Bush are the number three and nine prospects in the system respectively. They were given to the White Sox in the deal that sent Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez out west. Now, they are both gone as they were put on waivers. Los Angeles definitely regrets the trade.
They'd be getting their guys back from a deal that they should have never made in addition to very good MLB players in this deal. It may not be realistic but it is a trade that could work out for both teams.
Whether Robert Jr. or Cease could make the Angels better next year is questionable but they will be looking for good players and prospects in return if they give up Trout.