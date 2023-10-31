Chicago White Sox: This is the best prospect at each position
Infielders
The White Sox have some interesting IF prospects to be excited about.
1B - none
The Chicago White Sox don't have a single top-30 prospect who can play first base. That is obviously an issue and one that they need to address.
Over the years, Andrew Vaughn and Gavin Sheets were elevated to the Major League team which left first base dry in terms of prospects. Vaughn is expected to be the first baseman of the future and he still very well might be but he was a bit underwhelming in 2023.
As a result of this, the White Sox should seriously consider looking to add to the depth at the position in the minor leagues.
2B - Jose Rodriguez
Jose Rodriguez is their best second-base prospect. He is currently listed as the number eight overall prospect. He played in one game for the Chicago White Sox this season but he didn't get much of a look. It will be interesting to see what type of playing time he gets in 2024.
3B - Bryan Ramos
The Chicago White Sox have had Bryan Ramos near the top of the prospect farm for a while now but he has slowly fallen down a bit. He is still waiting to make his MLB debut but it should come soon. With Jake Burger gone, the third base depth chart is a lot thinner.
SS - Colson Montgomery
Colson Montgomery is the number one prospect in the system. He was one of the top minor league players in 2023 so there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to his future. If Tim Anderson does move on, we might see him sooner than later.