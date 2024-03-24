Chicago White Sox Bring back Kevin Pillar, Designate Touki Toussaint for Assignment
He is back on a major league deal.
By Todd Welter
It looks like Kevin Pillar will be making the Chicago White Sox after all. The Sox re-signed Pillar two days after releasing him.
Pillar has not only returned, but he was signed to a major league deal and placed on the 40-man roster.
Pitcher Touki Toussaint was designated for assignment in a corresponding move to make room for Pillar on the roster.
Pillar's release was interesting at the time considering he was hitting .250 in Cactus League play. Pillar also plays solid defense in the outfield. The team has been trying to upgrade the defense this offseason. Pillar was a solid backup for the Atlanta Braves last season with a .228 average and a .416 slugging percentage. He is a career 13.2 defensive fWAR player.
Most importantly, he understands the White Sox were a mess in their clubhouse last season. He can help improve the team in that area.
Pillar's release came after the Sox signed Robbie Grossman to a minor league deal on Friday with an invite for the remaining days of Cactus League play.
Grossman might need some time at extended spring training to get his legs under him.
Strangely, the Sox released Pillar and then not only brought him back but gave him a roster spot when they still had three more non-roster invites in camp in addition to Grossman. Plus, they still have Gavin Sheets who is having a strong spring. However, Sheets can cover first base and be a left-handed bat off the bench while Dominic Fletcher appears to be the Opening Day starter.
Toussaint is on the outs after a terrible spring on the mound. He gave up 11 runs in 3.2 Cactus League innings.
Touki came to the White Sox in late June of 2023 after he was waived by the Cleveland Guardians. He had a 4.97 ERA and 1.41 WHIP in 19 games with 15 of them starts. Toussaint is the second veteran pitcher the Sox have moved on from in the past two days. Relief pitcher Jesse Chavez was released yesterday.