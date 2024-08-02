This is what the Chicago White Sox bullpen should look like for the rest of the year
By Todd Welter
High-leverage arm: Fraser Ellard
He was just called up and gave up two runs in his first pro outing against the Kansas City Royals. It was a high-leverage situation, and he failed to protect a lead that could have snapped the team's historic losing streak.
You can also chalk that up to big-league jitters. He did have a 3.76 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP at Triple-A Charlotte. One bad outing is not a reason to scrap on seeing if he can be an effective bullpen arm down the road.
High-leverage arm: Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa
This might be draining the farm system of pitchers, but winning at the minors should not matter. The team has shown with Drew Thorpe that they are not afraid to promote a pitcher from Double-A.
They also gave Jake Eder a cup of coffee with a one-game promotion. Hoopii-Tuionetoa was acquired in the Robbie Grossman deal. He gave up zero runs in 12.1 innings before he was acquired by the Sox.
Since coming into the White Sox organization, he has a 2.33 ERA and a .88 WHIP. He projects to be a reliever at the big-league level, so now is a good time to see what he can do.
High-leverage arm: Trey McGough
He just arrived in the Sox organization via the Eloy Jimenez trade with Baltimore. McGough might be better than some of the bullpen arms the team currently has on it right now.
He has a 2.08 ERA at Triple-A. It does not make sense to send him to Charlotte. Designate Brebbia for assignment to give McGough a shot.
Left-handed high-leverage arm: Ky Bush
He should be the choice for this spot in this ideal situation if the Sox decide to go with Mason Adams to be the fifth starter in the ideal rotation scenario.
He earned a promotion to Triple-A after pitching great at Double-A Birmingham. In the ideal world, if the Sox wanted Bush to be the fifth starter, then you can put Jake Eder her.
Left-handed low-leverage arm: Jared Shuster
The years of club control are the only reason he should still be given a shot. However, as part of a way to develop Jake Eder, it could not hurt to give him Shuster's spot in the bullpen.