The Chicago White Sox do not have a lot of valuable players according to their top five in WAR
The Chicago White Sox are one of the worst teams in baseball. They made themselves even worse at the trade deadline by shipping out a few roster players.
It's not like these roster players were helping them win all that much. They are 27-84 for a reason. It is one of the greatest disasters in the history of the league.
The Sox didn't trade all of their great players though. They still have a couple of respectable guys on this team who aren't a complete joke.
Following the deadline, these are the team's five leaders according to bWAR...
Chad Kuhl is fifth on the Chicago White Sox in WAR with a 0.6
Having a guy with a 0.6 WAR be the fifth ranked guy on a team shows just how bad this team is. He doesn't have a whole lot of competition but is is there nonetheless.
Kuhl is not at fault for any of this. He is just a reliever trying to continue his MLB career. He spent the first five years of his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates but now he finds himself on this horrible team which is the fourth overall that he's played for.
Right now, Kuhl has an ERA of 3.69 with a WHIP of 1.389. He has 27 strikeouts in 31.0 innings pitched. He isn't this star reliever or anything but he has been solid in his limited innings.
Seeing him in fifth on the White Sox WAR list isn't ideal but that shows just how bad the team is. He isn't part of the future or anything like that but he can be proud of the fact that he has pitched okay on a team this bad.