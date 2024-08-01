The Chicago White Sox do not have a lot of valuable players according to their top five in WAR
Luis Robert Jr is fourth on the Chicago White Sox in WAR with a 1.1
Luis Robert Jr. is haivng a terrible season by his standard and he is still one of the five best players on the White Sox in terms of WAR. He is the top position player.
Again, this isn't saying much for a team that has 84 losses before the beginning of August. Robert was a big-time trade candidate but teams didn't want to overpay for a guy that seems sluggish all of the time.
When he isn't sluggish, he is hurt. He was brilliant in 2023 but that magic seems to be gone as fast as it came. It is a shame because he is truly talented too.
Right now, Robert has a slash of .222/.294/.449 for an OPS of .743 with 12 home runs and 25 RBIs and 26 runs scored. His stats certainly don't jump off the page but he is the best position player on the White Sox right now.
Chris Flexin is third on the Chicago White Sox in WAR with a 1.2
Chris Flexin is 2-10 with a 5.13 ERA and 1.424 WHIP. He has 80 strikeouts in 112.1 innings pitched to go with it.
Those are some pretty horrible numbers for a guy who is third on a Major League team in WAR. He has no business being this high on the list but again, the White Sox are truly that bad.
Flexin is 30 years old so it isn't like he is going to come around and reach his true potential any time soon. He is on the White Sox roster because they need a serviceable player to eat innings for them.
Serious teams don't have Chris Flexin as their number three WAR guy and the third guy in the rotation. His stats speak for themselves but he also didn't put himself in this situation. He is certainly a guy that is making the best out of a bad situation.
Jonathan Cannon is second on the Chicago White Sox in WAR with a 1.4
The Chicago White Sox have Jonathan Cannon as their second overall player in terms of WAR. He has a 1.4 through this point of the season.
He hasn't pitched awful or anything like that but he's exactly what you'd expect a team this bad to have as their number two guy in the rotation following the deadline.
Cannon currently has an ERA of 4.11 with a 1.271 WHIP. He isn't much of a strikeout guy as he has 46 over 70.0 innings pitched.
11 of Cannon's 13 appearances this season have come as the starting pitcher. Now that the deadline has passed, you can expect him to be a mainstay in the rotation for the rest of the season. Only time will tell what his future with the organization is.