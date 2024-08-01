The Chicago White Sox do not have a lot of valuable players according to their top five in WAR
Garrett Crochet is first on the Chicago White Sox in WAR with a 3.9
Right now, it is fair to say the Chicago White Sox did Garrett Crochet dirty. They didn't trade him to a contender ahead of the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline.
He doesn't want to pitch in the postseason unless he has a contract extension. At least trading him away would have given him that opportunity to find a deal.
Nobody can blame Crochet for feeling the way that he feels. If he blows out his arm again, the chances are that his big payday is never coming.
Crochet is one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball right now. He has a 3.9 ERA. If it goes over five on the worst team in MLB history, it will be one of the most impressive feats the White Sox have ever had in a pitcher.
Nobody denies who the best player on the team is. Crochet's last appearance on a team that won a game was with the American League All-Stars in mid-July.
Entering August, Crochet has a 3.23 record with a 1.006 WHIP. He has 160 strikeouts in 114.1 innings pitched. His innings will likely be limited down the stretch which will keep him away from league leaderboards but his dominance will continue when he is out there.
It is a shame that the White Sox are wasting him. If they were smart, they'd be the team to extend him. You can build around big-time lefties as other teams have shown in the past. Don't expect them to be that smart.