Will the Chicago White Sox get back to being competitive sooner than their next opponent, the Washington Nationals?
By Todd Welter
The team's top prospects and farm system have similarities and differences.
Both teams have four prospects in MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospect list. The Nationals have two in the top 10 with James Wood at No. 5 and Dylan Crews at No. 7.
The Nationals have the 12th-best system according to MLB Pipeline while the Sox have the 20th, although that ranking came before the Dylan Cease trade.
It will be interesting to see whose system can develop and then achieve more wins as they each have different strengths.
Eight of Washington's top 10 prospects are position players. The Sox' farm system strength is in their pitching. We have seen the 2016 Chicago Cubs win a World Series by building up a great hitting farm system. The Baltimore Orioles returned to being competitive by doing the same thing.
Then again, we have also seen the Milwaukee Brewers make the playoffs in five of six seasons with great homegrown starting pitching. Everyone loves to point out Moneyball as being the reason the Oakland A's were always competitive in the 2000s, but it was also because they had Tim Hudson, Barry Zito, and Mark Mulder.
Let's give Washington the slight edge based on the rankings.