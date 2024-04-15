Chicago White Sox get Eloy Jimenez back from IL and also set to bring up another pitching prospect
Hopefully, he stays off of it. Jonathan Cannon will start tomorrow.
By Todd Welter
The Chicago White Sox offense is getting some reinforcements as the team's best pure power bat returns to the lineup.
The Sox announced that oft-injured slugger Eloy Jimenez is returning from the 10-day IL.
He injured his left adductor muscle during the third game of the season and required a short stay on the injured list. The Sox still need to move on from Eloy after the season as availability is the weakest part of his game.
An offense that is dead last in the majors in scoring runs by a country mile can use all the help it can get, so getting Jimenez is welcomed news. The Sox have produced just 34 runs through 15 games and were outscored 27-5 by the Cincinnati Reds over the weekend.
A big reason the offense has suffered is Jimenez, Yoan Moncada, and Luis Robert Jr. have been on the IL. Moncada and Robert Jr. are still going to be out for a while, but the offense sure could use Eloy's power bat considering the team is also last in home runs.
The Sox are going to need him to produce more than his 2-for-11 start to the season once he is inserted back into the lineup. He is available to pinch hit tonight against the Kansas City Royals as the team wants to ease him back into the daily grind.
Now the hope has to be that Jimenez can stay off the IL. Eloy has only played in 120 or more games twice during his five-year career. 122 games are his career-high.
Jonathon Cannon is getting called up to start tomorrow's game.
Chris Flexen is off to a rough start with an 8.78 ERA over three games. He was roughed up for six earned runs on seven hits in 2.2 innings of work last Friday against the Reds. He may be headed to the bullpen, but he is still a starter according to manager Pedro Grifol.
Just another confusing explanation from the team's manager. The Sox have not officially announced the call-up, but the Sox are going with the 23-year-old rookie Cannon to start tomorrow's game against the Royals.
Cannon was ranked the ninth-best prospect by FutureSox.net in early March and is the 11th-ranked prospect according to MLB.com.
Cannon was a third-round pick in 2022 and has pitched well in two games for Triple-A Charlotte this season. He had a 5.77 ERA in 11 starts at Double-A Birmingham after he got a promotion last season. He was good at High-A ball last year and has a 2.79 ERA and 11 K's in two starts for the Knights this season.
FutureSox thinks his floor is a back-of-the-rotation pitcher. MLB.com's scouting report has him with the ability to throw six pitchers with a fastball that can reach 97 mph on the gun but is usually in the 92-95 area.
The season is lost anyway, so now is the time to see what some of these young pitchers can do.